NOVEMBER 20, 1937 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Judith Nelson Crawford, daughter of Carl and Marion Nelson, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. A reception will follow the service. Judy was born on November 20, 1937 in Brockton, MA. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended Simmons College where she received a BA in nutrition in 1959. She received her master's in nutrition at Penn State University in 1961. She and Bill met at a dance at Penn State and married following graduation. Judy became a certified dietitian by the ADA. Over the years, she worked as a clinical nutritionist at outpatient clinics and nursing homes, and she taught at local colleges in Kansas and here in Greensboro. She especially liked teaching. Judy enjoyed music, animals, and nature, but was most devoted to her family and spending time with family. She loved her family wholeheartedly, which was a blessing to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love and support will definitely be missed. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William B. Crawford; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Sonya Crawford; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Kevin Rackers; her six grandchildren: Seth Crawford, Luke Crawford, Nathan Rackers, Rachel Rackers, Hope Rackers, and Sarah Rackers; and her two great-grandchildren, Cartland Crawford and Eleanor Crawford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Christ United Methodist Church. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Crawford, Judith Nelson
