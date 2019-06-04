GREENSBORO Joe Crawford has begun his eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus! He is again able to sing and praise God, laugh, dance, and love people as he was so clearly called to do. Joe was raised in Greensboro, NC, where he was involved in Young Life ministries and where he first began a relationship with God. He met his wife, Diane, while attending UNC-Chapel Hill and earned a bachelor's degree with honors in sociology and psychology. He continued his education with a doctorate in ministry from Union Theological Seminary in preparation for his call as a pastor. Joe served in churches in Florence, SC; Atlanta, GA; and Kannapolis, NC over his 25 years in ministry. Joe and Diane's children, Ryan Crawford (and Kathryn) and grandson Braxton of Mebane, Kenan Crawford Hill (and Nick) of Atlanta, and Graham Crawford of Atlanta, will always remember him for his dedication to serving God and his family, his heart, his corny jokes, and his amazing love for them and for life. Joe's mom, Bobbie Crawford of Greensboro, NC, and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews will remember his humor and love for them also. Even as Alzheimer's disease affected Joe, he continued to gently show God's love and acceptance to those around him. Special thanks to Black Mountain Neuromedical Center for their amazing care and love for Joe and our family. A memorial service of gratitude and praise to God will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC. Memorials may be made online or by mail to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209, or to Young Life, P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ 86304-7065.
