JULY 23, 1972 - OCTOBER 18, 2019 Valarie "Val" Yvette Craven beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and mentor transitioned into eternity on October 18, 2019. She was 47 years of age. A viewing will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at George Brothers Funeral Service with a service to follow at 2:00. There will also be a memorial service Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church in Sumter, SC. Valarie was born to Charlie Wright, Jr. and Dorothy Avery Wright on July 23, 1972, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Valarie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University in 1994. Valarie pledged Zeta Xi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and was a devoted member. After graduation, she enrolled in the Greensboro Police Academy and was hired by the department on April 16th, 1995. Valarie served for 19 years, achieving the rank of Sergeant. She also served proudly as the team leader of the Greensboro Police Department Honor Guard. Valarie married the love of her life, Andie Lee Craven, on December 5, 1996. After retiring from the police department on April 30, 2014, Valarie chose to be a stay-at-home mother. Val and Andie moved to their home in Sumter, SC where they raised their three children, Cloie (age 10), Carys (age 7) and Callahan (age 4). Valarie was a woman of boundless energy and a strong sense of duty who believed intensely in the importance of a safe, healthy and fun atmosphere for her family. She worked tirelessly to provide the best home life for her three children in a home that always seemed to have an aura of happiness. Valarie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Valarie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Dorothy Wright and brothers Vincent Charles Wright and Eugene Richard Leggette. Val leaves to cherish her legacy her husband, Andie Lee Craven (Sumter, SC); children, Cloie Willow Craven, Carys Blossom Craven, Callahan Stone Craven; sisters, Vicki Isangedighi (Sumter, SC), Vivian Bailey (Greensboro, NC); brother, Vance Christopher Wright; nieces, Ini Isangedighi (Demond) (Gastonia, NC), Eka Isangedighi (Jurica) (Stokesdale, NC); nephews, Cameron Avery Bailey (Greensboro, NC), Cole Austin Bailey (Greensboro, NC), Diamante Wright (Henderson, TX); and many treasured cousins and friends. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.