SEPTEMBER 16, 1932 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Betty Joan Dellinger Craven, age 87, of Old Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem, NC died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont. Mrs. Craven was born September 16, 1932 in Newton to John Franklin and Mary Lou Speagle Dellinger. She was a 1950 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and a cum laude graduate from Catawba College in 1953. She later received two master's from UNCG. Mrs. Craven retired from Guilford County Schools in 1993. On July 26, 1953, she married Raymond Clarence Craven, a seminary student at Lancaster Seminary. During his schooling, she worked for Color Engineering at RCA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Craven was active in the activities of the churches where her husband served as pastor. She served on the Board of Directors of Nazareth Children's Home. She also served two terms on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity in Thomasville, five of those as chairman of the Family Selection Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Raymond C. Craven; and her son, Timothy John Craven. Surviving are her daughter, Rae Craven O'Connell and husband, Danny, of High Point. It is Mrs. Craven's request that a graveside service be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at Mt. Hope UCC Cemetery, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road, Whitsett, NC with Rev. Kristin Gerner Vaughn, Rev. Terry Parrish and Rev. William Sowers. The family will receive friends at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington, NC on Friday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Mrs. Craven's church, Hebron UCC, 129 Hebron Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
