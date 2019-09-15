MARCH 5, 1924 - SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 Gibsonville-Beatrice Noah Craven, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born in Guilford County on March 5, 1924 to the late Ernest Carl and Alva Roetta Ingold Noah. She was the wife of many years to the late James Dewitt Craven. Beatrice was a member of Brightwood Christian Church for over 60 years and served as Sunday School Secretary and treasurer for many years. She was a graduate of Nathanael Greene High School. She was employed with Cone Mills Mineola Plant, Liberty Hosiery and retired from Bennett Corporation. She is survived by her sisters, Vesta N. Vernon of Julian, Betty N. Carter and husband, Bob of McLeansville and Sara N. Shue of Julian; sister-in-law, Ann C. Morris of Carrboro and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Eunice N. Loy and an infant brother. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Brightwood Christian Church by Rev. Ricky Cox and Rev. Bruce Church. The burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45pm prior to the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Brightwood Christian Church, 300 Brightwood Church Road, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
