OCTOBER 7, 1948 - MAY 13, 2020 Deborah Smith Crater, 71, of Summerfield passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Summerfield Community Center located at 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield. Deborah was born in Asheboro, NC to Mr. & Mrs. Clarence & Edith Smith and was a member of Neighbors Grove Church for many years before moving to Summerfield. Deborah was a retired Moses H. Cone Hospital Facilities management employee. She was an avid sports fan and an UNC alumni. Deborah was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Bolen (Edward), grandchildren, Aleecia, Maegan and Jessica Bolen and 4 great grandchildren, Dakota, Taylor, Emerson & Ella and brothers Philip & Martin Smith. She is preceeded in death by her parents and husband. Deborah lived a remarkable life surrounded by her friends and family and will be eternally missed and forever loved.
