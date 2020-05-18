AUGUST 29, 1945 - MAY 15, 2020 Mr. Jerry Wayne Cranford, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Mr. Cranford was born in High Point, North Carolina on August 29, 1945, the son of the late Clyde Henry Cranford and Margie Black Cranford. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Mr. Cranford was a retired police officer with the High Point, North Carolina Police Department with more than 30 years of service. During his years at the police department, he served as a master police officer and a field training officer, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty and laughter among his brother officers. Jerry had a gift for making friends. His sense of humor was legendary. If you knew Jerry, it is likely you have a funny story to tell. He was loyal and loving and valued his family above all else. He and his wife Donna spent 56 wonderful years together and enjoyed travel and adventure in their retirement which he detailed in his "Me and Her" Facebook posts. A lifelong Cubs fan, a highlight of his retirement was a trip to Wrigley Field with his son Kevin to watch them play their championship year. Jerry was a former member of Mt. Vernon UMC and Men's Club and the Frank Goforth Sunday School Class. Since moving to Carrollton, Ga. he has attended Midway Baptist Church and is a member of the Jerry and Ruth Waller Life Group. Survivors include his wife, Donna J. Cranford; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin W. and Rebecca Cranford of Carrollton; daughter, Wendy C. Sherrill of Greenville, SC; five granddaughters, Olivia Cranford of Carrollton, Anna Sherrill Smith of Chesapeake, VA, Maggie Sherrill of Greenville, SC, Caroline Sherrill of Greenville, SC, Addie Coe Sherrill of Greenville, SC; brother and sister-in-law, Joe D. and Kim Cranford of Belville, NC; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Cranford and grandson, Dustin Cranford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon UMC, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, North Carolina 27370. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements. Almon Funeral Home 548 Newnan St. Carrollton, GA 30117
