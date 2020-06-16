NOVEMBER 16, 1925 - JUNE 14, 2020 Bertie Pegram Cranfill, 94, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be conducted in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Curtis and Pearl Larrimore Pegram and had lived in Reidsville since 1975, moving here from Durham, NC. She was a former employee of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and was a retired secretary with the Rockingham County Parole Office. She was a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband Richard R. "Dick" Cranfill, her sister: Vera P. Holcomb, and her brothers: Spencer Pegram and Leon Pegram. Survivors include her son: Steve R. Cranfill and wife Karen of Chapel Hill, NC, her daughters: Beverly C. Boyle and husband Edward of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Judy C. Harrell and husband Ed of Reidsville, grandchildren: Shaun Boyle and wife Michelle, Kevin Boyle and wife Meagan, Adam Stultz, Reid Cranfill and wife Chelsea, Melody C. Hare and husband David, and Josie Cranfill, great-grandchildren: Graham Boyle, Sadie Boyle, Amelie Boyle, Liam Boyle. Memorials may be sent to: Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
