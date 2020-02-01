JANUARY 16, 1941 - JANUARY 29, 2020 Jerry Ray Craig, Sr., 79, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Lambeth Chapel with Rev. Gene Lawhorne officiating. Interment will follow at the Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A longtime resident of North Carolina, Jerry was the husband of 28 years to the late Marion Lyman Craig and the son of the late Ellis Claude Craig and Wilma Blackmon Craig. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his sons, Jerry, Jr. (Natalie) of Greensboro, Darrell (Naomi) of Wilkesboro, and Ellis (Dana) of Leander, TX; daughters, Tammie (Linda) of Liberty, Penny (Drew), Beth, and Sherry of Greensboro; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brothers, James (Pat), Anthony, and Ellis (Rae) of Rockingham County; and numerous extended family members. In addition to his wife and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce and Judy; brother, Sam; and great-granddaughter, Leala Hardy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Baptist Church, 301 Buchanan Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
