AUGUST 28, 1926 - JUNE 2, 2020 GREENSBORO - Mrs. Margaret Murphy Craig, 93, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Camden Place Health and Rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Craig was born on August 28, 1926 in Greensboro, daughter of the late James and Viola Tate Murphy. She graduated from Monticello High School where she played basketball and attended Woman's College where she majored in chemistry. She worked for J.P. Stevens and Morrisette Paper Company and was a member of Brown Summit United Methodist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Teressa C. Coble and husband Jack and Peggy C. Doss and husband Michael; a grandson, Jefferson West; two great-grandsons, Shane West and Noah West and a sister-in-law, Tessa Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Freddy Murphy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may ne made to Brown Summit United Methodist Church. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Craig family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

