NOVEMBER 21, 1947 - OCTOBER 5, 2019 Lonnie Ray Craig, 71, formerly of Rockingham County, NC, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Kallam officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Lonnie was born in Rockingham County to the late James John William Craig and Mary Lilly Corum Craig. He was of the Christian faith and retired from Miller Cannery Plant in Winston-Salem. He loved drag racing with his friend, Dale, and competed in the super rod class with his "Orange Crusher." He also loved watching any racing events. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. He is survived by his brother, James Curtis Craig, of GA; sisters, Louise Harris of Eden, Barbara Pylant of Archdale, Linda Stultz of FL and Brenda Gladwell of SC; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
