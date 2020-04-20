OCTOBER 26, 1964 - APRIL 18, 2020 Kenneth L. "Kenny" Craig, 55, of Eden, NC passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital following complications from a stroke. Kenny was raised in Eden, NC, the only son of Les and Jan Craig. He attended J. M. Morehead High School graduating in 1983. During high school Kenny discovered his love for flying that led him to work at Shiloh airport where he traded his earnings for flying lessons. Kenny soloed on his 16th birthday, putting it before getting his driver's license. He joined the National Guard after high school, proudly serving along with life long friends. Kenny graduated from UNC-W in 1988 with a degree in Political Science. He continued his flying career, first instructing and then becoming a commercial pilot. Kenny married the love of his life, Melissa "Missy" Baker in 1992. Though Kenny loved flying, he loved Missy more and completed his Machining Degree at Rockingham Community College so that he could stop traveling and be with Missy. His degree allowed him to work for several years, often making parts for the planes he loved so much. After retiring, Kenny loved to spend his time with his dogs and the many friends that retirement allowed him to have. He could frequently be found at Chaney's having breakfast or walking the Matrimony Creek hiking trail with friends. While Kenny had a soft heart for many organizations, the Eden Boys & Girls Club where he'd played football as a youth was his favorite. He was honored to be voted on to their Board of Directors in the fall of 2019. Kenny was also in the process of obtaining a degree in non-profit grant writing that he hoped to be able to use to help the Boys & Girls Club continue to serve the youth of Eden to their full capacity. Kenny is survived by his wife Melissa, his mother Jan Craig, his sisters Kim Ingram and her husband Andy as well as his sister Kathy Mowery and her husband Erik and their four children Karmen, Anna, Eliya, and Karly Mowery. Kenny was preceded in death by his father Harold L. "Les" Craig, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial donation may be made in his name to the Boys & Girls Club of Eden at 1026 Harris St, Eden, NC 27288 or the Rockingham County Humane Society at 205 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288 Arrangements are under the care of Fair Funeral Home of Eden, NC. Condolences may be posted at https://www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
