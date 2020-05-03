NOVEMBER 28, 1934 - APRIL 27, 2020 George Frederick "Fred" Craig, Jr. 85, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Fred was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, scuba diving and camping. He was an Eagle Scout growing up and he never stopped sharing his knowledge and love of the outdoors with many young people. Anyone who knew Fred loved him. The one word that best describes Fred was kind. He would always stop and help any disabled motorist or boater; he was always quick to lend a hand and always with good cheer. The world would do well to have more Freds in it- we will miss him greatly and remember him fondly. He is survived by his sister, Mary Campbell; three children, Rick, Mark and Daniel and one that he raised as a son, Bernard DeGree. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Any donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America should you choose. On line condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Craig family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.