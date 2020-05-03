NOVEMBER 28, 1934 - APRIL 27, 2020 George Frederick "Fred" Craig, Jr. 85, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Fred was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, scuba diving and camping. He was an Eagle Scout growing up and he never stopped sharing his knowledge and love of the outdoors with many young people. Anyone who knew Fred loved him. The one word that best describes Fred was kind. He would always stop and help any disabled motorist or boater; he was always quick to lend a hand and always with good cheer. The world would do well to have more Freds in it- we will miss him greatly and remember him fondly. He is survived by his sister, Mary Campbell; three children, Rick, Mark and Daniel and one that he raised as a son, Bernard DeGree. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Any donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America should you choose. On line condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Craig family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Jr. George Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries