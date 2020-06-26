William "Bill" Cox, of Ramseur, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was a native of Randolph County and a longtime resident of Ramseur. He was a 1956 graduate of Ramseur High School and received an associate's degree from Kings Business School in Greensboro, NC. Bill worked for Duke Energy as a service technician until retirement, at which time he worked on his farm. He was a member of Parks Crossroads Christian Church and was a member of Marietta Lodge 444 and of Eastern Star Liberty Chapter 66. Bill was so proud of his children and grandchildren for their accomplishments. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ethel Burgess Cox. Survivors: wife, Sadie Cox, of the home, daughter, Teresa Shelley, and husband, Jim, Myrtle Beach, SC, sons, Bryan Cox, of Ramseur, Tommy Cox, and wife, Darla, of Wernersville, PA, grandchildren, Christopher Cox, of Carrollton, TX, Madeline McHale, and husband, Kevin, of Philadelphia, PA, Gabrielle Cox, of Philadelphia, PA, Morgan Cox, of San Diego, CA. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parks Crossroads Christian Church Bus Fund, P.O. Box 1106, Ramseur, NC 27316, or to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 442 Landfill Rd., Mt. Gilead, NC 27306.
