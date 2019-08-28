Peggy Eads Cox, aged 80, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at Hospice House of Brunswick surrounded by family, after a long battle with COPD. Peggy was born to the late Raleigh and Vada Eads on March 1, 1939. Peggy was raised in Boonville, NC and was the youngest of seven siblings. Peggy was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; Arnold, Edith, Marie, Ruby, Vester and Virginia. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother "Maw Maw," sister and friend to all. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry of 55 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Panda Cox, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Crystal Johnson, her husband, Ray and daughters Ashlyn Grace Johnson of Atlanta, GA. and Lauren Rae Johnson of Greensboro, NC, brother and sister-in-law Craig and Wanda Cox of Myrtle Beach, SC, loving family friend, Elvira Rodriguez and her faithful four-legged companion, Molly. Many knew Peggy as "Peggy Jane," who, no matter what, was there with open arms and a loving heart. Peggy's strength and love was felt through her care for her family and friends. Peggy was a PHD (Professional Hair Dresser) for many years, but her favorite pastimes were shopping and BINGO. Our hearts are heavy but we feel blessed to know that she is now at peace and pain-free. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the staff at Hospice House of Brunswick for the love and care shown to Peggy in her last days. There will be a graveside service to celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family ask that memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC
