AUGUST 7, 1953 - DECEMBER 15, 2019 MAYODAN Nancy Karen Cook Cox, 66, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Mayodan First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday at the church and all other times at the home of her daughter, Leandra Cox McGuire. Mrs. Cox was born on August 7, 1953 in Rockingham County to the late Fred William Cook and Ann Haizlip Cook. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and nana who enjoyed reading and walking and spending time with her family and friends. She made many children smile and laugh as she worked alongside of her daughter as a photographer assistant for many years. She'll always be remembered as a selfless and compassionate lady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Gary Cox, and son, Ted Gary Cox, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Smith (Darrell Peters), Leandra McGuire (Chris) and Ashley Cox; grandchildren, Sarah Gann (Andy), Chelsey Gann, Clayton Gann, Allison McGuire (Tripp Craven) and Bailey McGuire; great-grandchildren, Will Hickman, Bella Hickman, Zane Gann, Dakota Gann and Hannah Hickman; special granddogs, Phoebe and P.J.; several special extended family members and a host of special friends, which are too many to list. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc., 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025 to assist the family with expenses. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
