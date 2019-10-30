Phyllis Cox-Mildner died peacefully in her home in Greensboro, NC on 10-27-19. Phyllis was born in Queens, NY. Phyllis was an amazing woman. She worked as a nurse's aide for many years, giving her help and love to her patients. She loved meeting and talking to people; she also enjoyed decorating and doing various crafts. Her biggest pride in life was her grandson Anthony David Terrell Jr. He was the light in her life from the day he was born. Phyllis is survived by her sister in NY, Patrica Mcgregor; her daughter, Samantha Cox; and her grandson, Anthony David Terrell Jr. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Triad Cremation, located at 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Hospice of Greensboro. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
