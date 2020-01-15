Marion Louise Cox, 91, a resident of Pleasant Garden and former resident of Greensboro and Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. She was born July 31, 1928 in Guilford County, the daughter of Joe Almond and Jewel Bunion Stanley Cox. Marion was a graduate of Greensboro High School and worked with Sears for 40 years before retiring. She was a long-time member of Florida Street Baptist Church. Marion loved to read. Her one and only airplane trip was the trip of her dreams to Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Iris Marie Cox and Nancy Jo Cox Crawley. Marion is survived by her brother, Jack Norman Cox, Sr. of Pleasant Garden; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Bud Parrish. Entombment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marion's memory to Young Life, P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ 86304-7065 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
