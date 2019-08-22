JULY 16, 1943 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Charles Bryan Cox, Jr. of Groometown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019. Charlie was born on July 16, 1943 to the late Charles B. Cox, Sr. and Ella Bass Cox in Newark, New Jersey, but he returned to his southern roots and Greensboro as quickly as he could. As a member of the Greensboro (Grimsley) High School class of 1961, he enjoyed using Benjamin Parkway as his personal drag strip. He spent most of his professional career in the high-performance automotive industry, most notably at Southern Automotive and G&M Performance Parts. Charlie was an accomplished racing engine builder and woodworking hobbyist. Though offered multiple opportunities to further his racing and professional interests on a national scale, he placed his love of family and time with them above all. He was a member of the Global Missions Church at High Point. He was known for his kind disposition, radiant smile and regaling visitors with stories of his grandchildren. Charlie also was known for his fondness of cats and would care for any strays that might wander up. Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Edwards Cox; son, C. Bryan Cox, III (Erin) of Suffern, NY; grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Charles Cox; nieces, Lisa Carnell and Carol (Steve) Myers; and cousins Bill (Becky) Cox and Nancy (Jimmy) Higginbotham. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Gene Carnell. A celebration of life service will be at George Brothers Funeral Service Chapel, 803 Greenhaven Dr., in Greensboro on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Global Missions Church at High Point, 3 Cranwood Ct., Greensboro, NC 27455. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro ,NC 27406
