OCTOBER 24, 1933 - NOVEMBER 29, 2019 James Franklin Cox, 86, passed away from this life peacefully and entered heaven on Friday, November 29, 2019. James was born in the Cedar Square community of Randolph County to the late Everett Franklin Cox and Carrie Hockett Cox. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Worth and Joe Cox, and a grandson, Travis Parnell. James worked at Hatteras Yachts for 27.5 years as a carpenter and worked at Furnitureland South for 15 years as a landscaper. James and Pauline loved camping, cruising and mountain trips to pick apples. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He taught his family everything, except how to live without him. Although we cannot hear his voice, he will never leave our hearts. Those who will cherish James' memories are his wife of 61 years, Pauline Luck Cox of the home; daughter, Marie Maness; sons, Jimmy Cox, Johnny Cox; seven grandchildren, Victoria Hale and husband Ronnie, Brooke Gregory and husband, Brandon, Patrick Maners, Brandon Cox and wife, Michelle, Traci Bryant and husband, Dan, Olivia and Kathryn Fields; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd and wife, Mary Ruth and Tommy Cox. The family will greet friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Thomasville Church of God, 1200 W. Holly Hill Road in Thomasville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Reverend Alan Greene with burial following at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Flowers will be gratefully received and to the funeral home in Archdale. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road Archdale, North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.