JUNE 15, 1933 - NOVEMBER 22, 2019 Hazel Roach Cox, 86, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Universal Healthcare. She worked for many years at Liberty Hosiery Mill and retired from Quality Veneer. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Aaron Cox officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. Hazel was the daughter of the late George and Myrtle Tysinger Roach and was also preceded in death by her husband, Buddie Cox. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Cox (Cheryl), grandchildren, Leigh-Ann Hockett (Brian), Aaron Cox (Anita), Tara Cox (Michael), and great-grandchildren Leah Cox, Branson Hockett, Gunner Cox, Elleigha Cox, Nataleigh Hockett, Raelyn Cox, Zackary Cox and Adalynn Cox. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Cox family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
