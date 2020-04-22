MAY 5, 1936 - APRIL 21, 2020 Fred Milton Cox, 83, of Ruffin, NC, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Private funeral services will be conducted at Citty Funeral Home Chapel followed by the burial in Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. A native of Danville, VA, he was a son of the late Henry and Louise Lillard Cox and had lived most of his life in Rockingham County. He was a retired farmer and heavy equipment operator and was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. He was a former fireman with Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department, and enjoyed rabbit hunting, water skiing, listening to gospel music, and growing a garden. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Cox. Survivors include his wife: Billie Havens Cox of the home, and sons: Bart Cox (Patricia) of Eden and Britt Cox (Janeice) of Pelham, grandchildren: C.W. (Kelly), Cody Cox (Nikki) and Josh Cox, great-grandchildren: Callie Cox, Dallas Cox, Alex Cox, Chloe Cox. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent towww.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
