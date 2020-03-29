OCTOBER 22, 1963 - MARCH 16, 2020 Catherine Cox Carter died unexpectedly on Monday March 16, 2020 at her home in Greensboro. She is survived by her husband Chris Carter. Catherine was born in Greensboro, and grew up in Charlotte. She graduated from Providence Day School and attended Montreat College and GTCC. She is also survived by her mother Dava C. Cox, sister Susan Cox-Smith (Scott), brother John D. Cox, nephew Rowan Smith, niece Sabine Smith, and Mother-in-law Isabel Carter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St, Greensboro, NC 27407

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Cox-Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries