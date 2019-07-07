DENTON Judith Lee Covil, 67, passed away on July 5, 2019 at her home in Denton, NC. She was born on March 26, 1952 in North Hampton, Mass.; the daughter of Kenneth Lee and Edna Mae Rogers Perkins. She was self-employed as a beautician for over 50 years. Even after her retirement, she continued to visit nursing homes doing hair for those who needed her care. She was very active in her church for years. Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be deeply missed. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Anthony Covil, in May of 2016. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Michael Morgan (Nicole), Mark Morgan (Julie), Poppy Watkins, Michael Covil (Layne), Matthew Covil (Rachel); grandchildren: Johnathan, Tanner, McClellan, Marissa, Sydney, Braxton, Kirsten, Konor, Kenzie, Jaxson, Ellie; great grandchild: Kyla Skye; siblings: Camilla Bentley, Vincent Yacuzzo, Daniel Perkins and loving nephew, Shawn Yacuzzo. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10th , 11:00 am at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with entombment to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Center, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newnan, GA 30265 Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
