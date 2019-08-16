MARCH 2, 1938 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Bobby went home to be with his Lord. He retired from Carolina Freight as a local driver after 32 years. Then, he worked for Guilford County as a school bus driver. He was a volunteer for VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service). He taught Sunday school and discipleship training for many churches. He is survived by his wife Faye, son Robert Covert, daughters Melanie Helms, Teri Hicks, Cindy Ramm, Angela Broach, Lori Covert and much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church with a visitation to follow the service. Our thanks to Hospice of the Triad and Dr. Nu Gorsuch with Cone Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace Life International. Triad Cremation, 2110 Veasley Street
