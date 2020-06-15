Donald Ray Councilman went home to be with The Lord on the morning of June 13, 2020. Born in Bertie County,NC on Dec 7, 1941 to John Ledford Councilman and Katie Hoggard Councilman. The family moved to Greensboro when Don was 5 yrs old. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1960. He remained in close touch with many of his high school friends. Jerry Dawson, Numa Andrews, Jane Maness and Ann Saferight held a special bond of friendship with Don that he cherished. On June 22, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Canter and she remained his wife and sweetheart for the next 59 years. Don attended High Point College and the Young Executive Institute in Chapel Hill. His career began at Carolina Steel in 1961, where he started out working in the warehouse. Twenty-eight years later, he left their employ as Sr. Vice President. He then helped found Precision Steel & Welding that continued for 9 years. In his retirement, he worked part time for Flow Lexus and enjoyed golfing with his buddies. Don was characterized by his ready smile and easy laugh. He was the consummate gentleman, always neat as a pin, mannerly and classy. He would define himself as the family provider and took that role very seriously. He loved his family so much and was a great husband, Dad and Papa. Brenda and Don were members of Lawndale Baptist Church. Dons spiritual walk was strengthened under that ministry and he enjoyed the blessings of fellowship with his church family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katie Councilman and his brother, Philip Councilman. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Canter Councilman, sons Kenneth Todd Councilman (Kathy), and Jeffery Alan Councilman (Vicky). Grandchildren, John Archer Councilman, Jackson Reid Councilman, Olivia Grace Councilman, and step grandchildren, Zander and Greyson Gainey. Private family services will be held. He will be buried at Guilford Memorial Park. Don will lie in state at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon for friends to come by and pay their respects and sign his memorial book. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Don's memory to Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408 will be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
