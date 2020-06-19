MAY 30, 1935 - JUNE 16, 2020 Mildred Blair Cottrell, 85, of Greensboro, died peacefully on June 16, 2020 following a period of declining health due to Alzheimer's disease. Mildred was the first child of William and Janie Blair of Oxford, North Carolina. She was raised in Oxford, where she graduated from high school. Following her marriage to Dan Marshall Cottrell of Oxford in 1953, she moved to Greensboro, North Carolina. There she began a 34-year career with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Mildred and Dan joined College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro in 1960, where she served as a deacon, sang in the choir, served on various church committees, and worked in the nursery. For many years, Mildred was the first person visitors met at College Park in her role as a greeter. Her genuine openness and warmth towards everyone she met clearly reflected her loving personality. Mildred enjoyed needlework and quilting, cooking for friends and family, playing bridge with friends, and tending her flowers. She especially loved hosting family gatherings which spanned four generations. Her home was open to all; one of her greatest joys was making others feel welcomed, special, and well-fed. Many family, friends, and acquaintances have been the recipients of her handmade quilts, baby blankets, tea towels, casseroles, cakes, or party mix. Mildred is predeceased by her brother William, and by a daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Robbie Previtte. Surviving Mildred are Dan, her husband of 66 years; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ethel Ellis, Katherine and David Cash, and Rebecca and David Pope; and her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Bill Ingold. In addition, Mildred is survived by her grandsons, Gray Previtte, Marty Previtte, Sam Previtte and Will Ingold and their spouses; and by her granddaughter, Jennifer Asbill and her spouse. Three wonderful great-grandchildren, Lucy, Teddy and Jack, also filled her life. The family will hold a private interment service. Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, Guilford Chapel is serving Mildred's family. A public service celebrating Mildred's wonderful life will be held at a later date. If you would like to reach out in care to the family, please consider writing down a favorite story, memory, or appreciation of Mildred and mailing them to the family. As it may be quite some time until the celebration of life is able to be held, these shared memories will uplift and comfort Dan and all of Mildred's loved ones. Dan and his family offer sincere appreciation to Kathy Hatfield and the staff at the Almost Home Group in Thomasville for making Mildred's last months peaceful and loving. Memorial contributions in Mildred's name may be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403; to the Almost Home Group, 904 Kenreed Dr., Thomasville, NC 27360 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
