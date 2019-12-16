GREENSBORO Thelma S. Correll, 82, died Friday, December 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden NC, 27313.
