FEBRUARY 26, 1926 - APRIL 8, 2020 Amarant Marion Kanzler Cormier, 94, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020. With COVID-19 restrictions in place and limiting the number of people in groups to 10, the family will have a graveside service Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Reverend Elliott Lutz officiating. A public gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Mrs. Cormier may be organized at a later date. A native of Ritzville, Washington, Amarant was the wife of the late Norman G. Cormier and the daughter of the late Daniel Archie Kanzler and Marie Schroeder Kanzler. She was a 1944 graduate of Ritzville High School. In 1948, Amarant graduated from Holy Names Catholic College, Spokane, Washington, majoring in education. She then graduated in 1949 with a 5th year degree from Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington. Amarant and Norman were married in 1950 at St. Paulus Lutheran Church, San Francisco, California. Amarant began knitting prayer shawls after breaking her hip in 2003. She made close to 300 prayer shawls that literally went everywhere. She had three that went to Germany. Each prayer shawl was edged in white so that person was always wrapped in Christ's arms. Survivors include her sons, Paul N. Cormier and wife, Barbara of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Thomas A. Cormier and wife, Debbie of Kernersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kathryne C. Bulger and husband, Ryan of Texas, Seth C. Cormier and wife, Samantha of Hawaii, and Chelsey D. Cormier and fiancé, Nick Clements of South Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle Marie, Jackson James, and Lila Elizabeth, all of Texas, and Savanna Ann of Hawaii. In addition to her husband and parents, Amarant was preceded in death by her oldest son, John D. Cormier; and her brother, Oscar Kanzler. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.