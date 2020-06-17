JULY 6, 1928 - JUNE 11, 2020 Warren George Corgan, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by his five loving children. The spiritual presence of his wife Elizabeth and his sons Greg and Thomas, all of whom predeceased him, was with the family. He also felt the warmth and solace from the prayers of his twenty grandchildren as he prepared to meet God. In the final days, he was shrouded in love, comforted by the presence of God and infused with fortitude gifted by the Holy Spirit. Born July 6, 1928, in Richmond Hill, NY, Warren was the oldest of three boys born to Teresa and George Corgan. His father died when he was two years old. Warren worked his entire life, beginning at a tender age, helping to support his family while he went to school, largely part-time. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Fordham University, did graduate work in electrical engineering at Northeastern University and earned a master's of business administration from Stanford University after being awarded an E. Sloan Fellowship. Warren served as an aviation electronics & special weapons officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War in Fighter Squadron 152. He served a tour of duty as a lieutenant aboard the USS Yorktown in the Pacific. Thereafter, he served in the Naval Reserves as an officer. Warren joined Western Electric in 1955, initially as a test engineer at Lincoln Laboratory of MIT. His numerous promotions took him to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, New Jersey and New York. He rose through various positions and ultimately became corporate vice president of AT&T, post-divestiture of Western Electric, and operated AT&T's Federal Systems Division at the Guilford Center in Greensboro, NC. For the past forty-one years Warren has lived in Greensboro. He held many chairmanships, vice-chairmanships, trusteeships, and offices in various organizations, including the Board of Visitors of Greensboro College, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Moses Cone Wesley Long Community Health Foundation, Moses Cone Health System, Wesley Long Community Hospital, the NC Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Authority, Wachovia Bank (Greensboro), Intermetrics Corporation, North Carolina Citizens for Business and Industry, the Electronics Industry Association (DC), the Executive Committee of the of the National Security Industrial Association (DC), Governor Martin's Council of Management and Development, and the Defense Policy Advisory Committee to the Secretary of Defense under Secretaries Weinberger and Cheney. He founded the Guilford County Schools Business Advisory Board for Math and Science, and held chairmanships in the Guilford County Coalition for Better Education, the Guilford County Commission on Excellence in County Government, and the fundraising organization for the Eastside Park Housing Project. In addition to his family, which he loved dearly, Warren was an avid golfer and fan of all sports. Notwithstanding his heavy professional and civic loads, he never missed any of his children's sporting events and attended hundreds of contests and performances involving his grandchildren. He never missed a graduation ceremony. Love of God and family, education, hard work and perseverance were his hallmarks, many of which were evident during his feisty battle with death. He instilled each of these qualities in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Over nearly thirty years of retirement, he refused to sit still, owning various businesses, including Spartan Forest Products, Inc. and planning and organizing numerous capital projects for his church and Catholic schools. Any task was neither too big nor too small, as evidenced by his chairmanships of large organizations to his tutoring math to fifth graders in compromised schools. He was a quiet warrior, who believed that he should not speak unless he had something meaningful to say. He personified the saying "when he speaks, others listen." Warren cherished his privacy, and performed many charitable works that he ensured remained anonymous, whether providing monetary support and toys for orphans, funding tuition for deserving and disadvantaged students, supporting seminaries for the Catholic priesthood, and many other works of generosity, kindness and mercy that are only now being revealed as his family works through his personal effects. Warren is preceded in death by Betty, his loving wife of 68 years, his sons Gregory who passed in 2014, and Thomas who died shortly after birth. He is survived by his children Brian Corgan (MaryBeth), Karen Parks (David), MaryBeth Morris (John), Terry Corgan (Laura), Nancy VanSant (John), twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a private Mass of Christian burial for immediate family only, on Friday, June 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family will have a larger celebration of the lives of Warren and Elizabeth, who passed away on April 11, 2020. Plans for that celebration will be announced when finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. The family asks for continued prayers for the repose of Warren's soul. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Corgan family.
