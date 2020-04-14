April 29, 1929 - April 11, 2020 Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Corgan, 90, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial, for immediate family only, on Friday, April 17 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family plans to have a larger celebration of life when possible and will make those plans known at that time. Born April 29, 1929, in Bellerose, NY, Betty was the youngest of five daughters of George and Alvina Thornton and went to high school at Jamaica High School in Long Island, NY. She held several secretarial positions before marrying her husband, Warren, in 1952, to whom she was married for nearly 68 years. While moving several times to various cities across the country, Betty was busy raising six children, whom she loved dearly and to whom she taught the values of loving God and family. For the past 41 years, Betty has lived in Greensboro, NC and has been an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, while volunteering for several charitable organizations and causes. Loved by all who met her, she had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. She was known as an outstanding ping-pong player, a devoted NY Yankee fan and a master at Words with Friends. Most of all, she loved being with her adoring family, especially during the annual beach reunions for the past 30 plus years. Betty is preceded in death by a son, Thomas, who died at birth, and her oldest child, Gregory, who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her husband, Warren, children Brian Corgan (MaryBeth), Karen Parks (David), MaryBeth Morris (John), Terry Corgan (Laura), and Nancy VanSant (John), 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association as well as continued prayers. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Corgan family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
