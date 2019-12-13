April 6, 1931 - December 11, 2019 Lillie "Becky" Wall Corbett, 88, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320 and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please visit the Wilkerson Funeral Home website at www.wilkersonfuneral.com to offer condolences.
