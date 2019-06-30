EDEN Richard Buckley Copeland, age 84, of Eden, NC passed away Saturday evening, June 22, 2019 at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, NC. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 on July 6, 2019 at Church of the Epiphany with the Reverend Linda Nye officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends following the service in the parish hall. Richard was born on November 6, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to the late Clarence Henry Copeland and Wilda Virginia Farran Copeland. Richard's affinity for the arts found its earliest expression as a child in the choir of Nativity Church. He loved opera, bluegrass and many other genres of music. After high school Richard joined the United States Navy. His five years of service included duty in the Korean War. During a 36-month assignment in Hawaii, a series of painting classes propelled Richard's interest toward his formal study of art. Following military service he attended the Corcoran School of Art at George Washington University. Concurrent with his studies he worked in the art department of the Washington Star, retiring in 1978 as editorial art director. These years saw the expansive development of his artistic style. Richard was a prolific painter and mixed-media sculptor whose unique work found representation in many and diverse galleries, national juried exhibits, public and private art collections, and late in life as a juried member of the Piedmont Craftsmen guild. Richard is survived by his wife Vicki Longhofer Copeland of the home; sons Richard Copeland, Thomas Copeland and wife Jeanmarie, Will Copeland, Scott Jackson and wife Mary, and Todd Jackson; grandchildren Emily Copeland, Ian Jackson, Emily, Lillian, and Chloe Taylor; brother C.H. Pete Copeland and sisters Anne Patterson, Faye Zoellner, Sandra Thoelke and Cindy Trudeau; ten nieces, and seven nephews. Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Barbara Russo. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Richard may be sent to the organization wherein he received loving care during the early days of his illness: the LEAF Center (Adult Day Care and Health Service) at 104 N. Washington Ave, Reidsville, NC 27320 or to the Church of the Epiphany at 538 Henry St, Eden, NC 27288 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
