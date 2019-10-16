GREENSBORO Lavonne Cooper, 49, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 17 at White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2600 Assembly Rd. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
