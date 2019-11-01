Clara Frederica Brown Coomes died peacefully on October 29, 2019, at her daughter's home in Alexandria, VA. Fredda was born on July 8, 1929, in Greensboro, at her parents' home where she was delivered by her father because the midwife had not arrived. She was the youngest of seven children of William R. and Nina Brown of Sedgefield. Fredda attended Guilford High School and King's Business College, and was subsequently employed at Sears. On December 23, 1950, she married her sweetheart, James Aldene Coomes, and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage. Fredda enjoyed all forms of sports golf, tennis, basketball, softball, water skiing, and parasailing. She frequently said that "if the game has a ball, I'll play it." The day before she died, she was asking about the Washington Nationals in the World Series. Fredda was very active in the Jamestown United Methodist Church and volunteered to support Republican candidates in local and state elections. She is predeceased by her husband and a son, Michael James Coomes. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brown Coomes Foster, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at Jamestown United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, officiated by the Reverend Tom Latimer. Following the service the family will receive friends at 3:30 p.m. in the Griffin Parlor B at Grandover Resort. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Fredda's memory to Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
