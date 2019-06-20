GREENSBORO Roger T. Cooke, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at Beacon Place after a long and well-lived life. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21 at Guilford Memorial Park. He is survived by his children Roger T. Cooke, Jr. and Jeanne Omisore, grandchildren Mariah Cooke (Chris McCurdy), Anthony Omisore, and Blair Doss (Hunter Ozment), great-grandson Alec McCurdy, second set of children, Michael Stephenson and Cindy Landwehrmann. Whether you called him Paw, Uncle Roger, or Mr. Cooke--you knew a good man, one of the best. Every time you plant a seed, hammer a nail, break something trying to fix it, tell a dad joke, or make a child laugh, you honor his memory. Donations can be made to Hospice of Greensboro or mailed to Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Arrangements by George Brothers Funeral Service.
