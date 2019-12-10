GREENSBORO - Mack A. Cooke passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Family visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Mack was born in Guilford County to the late William and Albyrdie Bullard Cooke. He was an Oasis Shriner and a 32 Degree Master Mason. He was a member of the AF&AM Lodge 552. Mack was a master machinist and welder. He was the owner of Greensboro Machine and Superior Welding and Repair for over forty years. He was requested by NASA to design and build parts for the Shuttle program, much of which is still in orbit today. He was a licensed explosive engineer. He enjoyed building and racing motorcycles. He travelled up and down the east coast racing motorcycles. He loved model airplanes and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mitchell Cooke. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Sharon White Cooke; daughter, Kasey Howerton and husband Daniel of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandchildren Jacob, Nicolas, Tyler and Sara Ashton Howerton; nephews David Cooke and Michael Cooke; great-nephews Christopher Cooke, Zach Cooke and niece Lauren Cooke. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438 in memory of Mack A. Cooke. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is serving the Cooke family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
