REIDSVILLE James Constant "Jimmy" Cooke, 80 , of Reidsville went to be with the Lord Thursday June 27, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital surrounded by friends and family. The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Monday July 1, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home. A private graveside memorial service will be conducted in Reidlawn cemetery at a later date. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Jake E. and Mary Louise Moricle Cooke and had lived his entire life in Reidsville. He was a retired supervisor at Unifi (formerly Macfield) and was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were Reidsville Ram Football, the St. Louis Cardinals, the New England Patriots and the UNC Tarheels. Jimmy was a member of the Reidsville Golden Lions Club, and enjoyed spending time most every day with his friends at Short Sugar's. He was a US Navy veteran, attended Reidsville Christian Church, and loved to watch his grandsons play baseball. A 1957 graduate of Reidsville High School where he played baseball and basketball and later played one year of baseball at Campbell College. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Jean Carter Cooke. Survivors include his son: Thomas J. "Tommy" Cooke (Paige) of Archdale, NC, daughter: Denise Cooke Chambers (Barry) of Martinez, GA, grandchildren: Thomas J. Cooke, Jr. Heather Fuqua, and Chelsi Fuqua step-grandchildren: Logan C. Terry and Samantha D. Terry, great grandchildren: Tyler and Aaliyah, the mother of his children: Anne Foster of Reidsville, special friends: David Styons and Edd Robertson. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County P.O. Box 281 Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.