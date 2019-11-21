JUNE 8, 1932 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 Reidsville, NC Charles E. Cooke, 87, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Warner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military rites. The family will see friends 1:30 till 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home before the service and at other times the family will be at the residence. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Robert P. and Lula Martin Cooke and had lived in Rockingham County his entire life. He was a retired employee of Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. and had served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for nine years. Charles graduated from Wentworth High School and later attended Oak Ridge Military Academy, where he played on the state championship basketball team. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Freedom Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and was a die-hard Boston Red Socks and Duke Blue Devil fan. He looked forward to his yearly month-long fishing trip to Salter Path, NC. Charles was preceded in death by a brother: Robert P. Cooke, Jr. and sisters: Pauline Shreve, Ruby Shreve, and Thelma Morris. Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Barbara Tickle Cooke of the home, daughters: Kim S. Cooke of Reidsville, and Vicky L. Cooke and husband Vance Spinks of Chattanooga TN, grandson: Grant C. Erdoes of Savannah, GA, brother: Bobby J. Cooke and wife Carol of Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
