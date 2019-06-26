SILER CITY Kathleen Jones Cook, 87, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The funeral will be Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at South Fork Friends Church, 359 South Fork-Bethel Rd., Snow Camp. Burial will follow in Big Meadows Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
