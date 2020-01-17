GREENSBORO Ernest Cook, 60, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Memorial services, 12 p.m., Saturday, January 18 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 E. Market St. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
