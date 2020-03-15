APRIL 14, 1925 - MARCH 9, 2020 Betty Lord Conway, 94, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020. Betty was born in Amsterdam, NY, to the late Myrtle and John H. Lord. Daughter of a head golf professional, Betty and her two sisters, Mary and Thelma, grew up on the Antlers Country Club. She married the love of her life, Martin Conway, who caddied for her father. As the years passed, they relocated with their three small children to Greenville, MS, where Betty and Martin were both avid championship golfers. In addition to her love of golf, Betty was also an accomplished organist at Faith Lutheran Church, an active community volunteer and loved writing poetry. Later, Betty and Martin moved to Laurinburg, NC where they enjoyed the Carolina life and making new friends at Scotch Meadows Country Club. When Martin passed away unexpectedly in 1976, Betty moved to Greensboro, NC. Betty was an active member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church often helping out with Oktoberfest, fellowship meals and participating in senior activities. Her abiding love for God, life, family and friends was evident in everything she did. Alive in Christ, Betty is now joyfully reunited with her loving husband, Martin, and their two sons, Marty and Tom. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Laurie Thore of Greensboro, along with 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter as well as three loving nieces, a nephew and a host of dear friends. Betty will be forever loved and missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on Thursday, March 19 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 South Tremont Drive in Greensboro, NC. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall where the family will receive friends and visitors. A private burial service for the family will be held at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church - Building Fund, 310 South Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be sent to www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.