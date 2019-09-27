Sara Winfree Conti, 96, of Carolina Estates, passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She retired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in September 1978 after 33.5 years of service with the federal government. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and sister who cherished her time with family. Sara is survived by daughters, Elaine (Tom) French of Greensboro and Sara (Michael Joerling) Conti of Chapel Hill. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren David Smith, Savannah (Alex) Santis, Sam Erwin and Martin Erwin. Sara is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you give to charity of your choosing. A special thank you goes to Debra, Myranda and Hospice of Greensboro.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.