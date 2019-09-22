GREENSBORO Elizabeth Dunnington Conroy passed away peacefully early, the morning of Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Church. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. Liz was born in Fall River, MA to the late Edward Anthony Ryan (COL Ret) and Elsie Crandall Ryan. Elizabeth earned her BA in English from Oklahoma University and her MS degree in Counseling from George Mason University. She was an elementary school teacher and later became a school counselor. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Warren Harvey Dunnington. She is survived by her children, Melissa Craven and husband Eric, Kathleen Bedard and husband Gary, and son Edward Dunnington and wife Stefanie; grandchildren: Ryan (Lauren), Amy (Ryan), Jonathan (Laura), Matthew, Timothy, Patrick, Hunter, Adelaine and Corinne; great-granddaughter, Caroline; and brothers, John Ryan and Ken Ryan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restoration Place Counseling, 1301 Carolina St. #114, Greensboro, NC 27410; Young Life, 4713 Kingswood Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410, Ministerial Relief Assistance Fund, 1700 North Brown Road, Suite 106, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 or to S.O.M.E. (So Others May Eat) 71 O Street, NW Washington, DC 20001in memory of Elizabeth Dunnington Conroy. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Dunnington family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
