NOVEMBER 13, 1939 - DECEMBER 24, 2019 Jeanette Lynne Conrad, 80, went home to be with the Lord at Annie Penn Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Tarpley officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lynne was born in Mecklenburg County and the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Conrad. She was a longtime and faithful member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. An accomplished artist, Lynne had an eye for the beauty of God's creation. She could capture her mind's eye on canvas with detail and wonder. Over the years, Lynne won countless ribbons and was recognized by winning "Best of Show" in the Fine Arts Festival of Rockingham County. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Studio Group of Rockingham County. Her art is cherished and adorned in homes all over North Carolina. Lynne retired from Zarn Plastics with over 15 years of service. Along with her parents, Lynne was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Dottie Conrad. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Fulcher and husband, Steve; son, Hughie Wright and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Sarah Rogers and husband, Thomas, Betsy Wright and fiancé, Ty Ashley, Mason and Catherine Fulcher; brother, Eddie Conrad; nephews, Mark and Mike Conrad; and "like a daughter," Hope Dyer. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the outstanding care and love shown to our mom at the Penn Center and Annie Penn Hospital. We would like to especially to thank Dr. David Tat and Lisa Whicker for their sincere kindness and love. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Conrad, Jeanette Lynne
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
