October 13, 1935 - May 8, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Childress Conrad, 84, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rowan Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Guilford County, October 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Muncie Albert Childress and Mary Alice Stewart Childress. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the First Methodist Church in Salisbury. The livestream link for the service can be found at FUMCSalisbury.org. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Rich Fork Baptist Church in Thomasville. Surviving are a son, Phillip Conrad and his wife Melissa; two granddaughters, Taylor and Lindsey Conrad; a brother, Benny Childress and his wife Becky, a brother-in-law Michael Conrad and his wife Mary Ann, a sister-in-law Dorothy Conrad, and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Conrad, a brother and his wife, Doug and Marcella Childress, a sister-in-law and her husband, Joyce and Don Black, and three brother-in-laws, Ralph, Mack and Douglas Conrad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Wesleyan Church, First Methodist Church, Salisbury or to Rowan Helping Ministries. Online condolences may be made at www.thomasvillefh.com. Thomasville Funeral Home 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
