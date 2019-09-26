Harry Rhyne Connor, PhD abd, died September 22nd. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth M. Connor, three children, seven grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Mr. Connor was an accomplished and beloved educator in Greensboro for 60 years. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to P.0. Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

