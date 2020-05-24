AUGUST 25, 1932 - MAY 21, 2020 Burnice "Burnie" Edward Conner, 87, of Asheboro, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Burnie was born on August 25, 1932, in Randolph Co., to the late John Conner and Grace Jarrell Swaney. He was a weaver for over 20 years at Klopman Mills and retired from Randolph County Maintenance. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the US Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, son Keith Edward Conner and brothers Virgil Conner, Ray Conner and Roy Conner. Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Conner of the home; daughters, Karen Conner Burress and husband Ron of Randleman, Trenda Sue Marsh and son-in-law Kevin Marsh of Asheboro; grandchildren, Christa Johnson (Chris), Jeremy Burress (Stephanie), Michael Marsh (Stacey), Megan Allred (Rick), Casey Conner, Miranda Marsh (Chris), USAF Capt. Joshua Burress (Chloe); great-grandchildren, Nolan Johnson, Conner, Caleb and Joseph Burress, Sadie and Damon Marsh, Calvin and Bellamy Allred, Brylan and Isaiah Marsh, and one more great-grandson (Zechariah), on the way. Burnie loved spending time with his growing family. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren, and he loved hearing every detail of their different journeys. He was also never without dollar bills to give his great-grandchildren, just to see them smile. Burnie's favorite pastime was camping with Betty at Holly Bluff Family Campground where he was surrounded by wonderful friends. He was known as the life of any gathering, always making jokes, telling stories and smiling. His body will lie in state for viewing to pay respects and sign the book on Wednesday, May 27th from 1-5pm at Ridge Funeral Home Services. Due to restrictions on group gatherings, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28th at West Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Brent Tysinger and John Gunter officiating. Memorials may be made to the Greater Carolinas Region Red Cross Blood Services or Rushwood Church. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service 908 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, NC
