Greensboro - Charles Edward Connelly, Jr., 69, passed away at Adams Farm Health and Rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel with Rev. Jay Hilbinger officiating. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Charles was born in Guilford County to the late Charles Sr. and Sara Moore Connelly. He was a graduate of Page High School, and a 1973 graduate of Elon University. He worked in a number of jobs, including Guilford County Schools and the Guilford County Tax Department. Charles loved sports: especially the UNC Tarheels; NASCAR, Carolina Panthers and the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed rock and roll. He is survived by his children, Caroline Kinlaw and spouse, Jeff of Greensboro, NC and Charles Connelly, III of High Point, NC; grandchildren Allie, Kyle and Madelyn; sister, Maurine Ford (Charles) of Wilmington; and former wife, Jane Connelly of High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407; or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
