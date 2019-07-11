CONNELL, ELIZABETH LIB JOYCE OCTOBER 29, 1926 - JULY 8, 2019 Lib Joyce Connell, accomplished hair stylist and good Christian, passed away on July 8, 2019. Lib frequently worked long hours as a hair stylist because she loved making her customers look better and feel better about themselves. This was her life's work, which went on for more than 50 years in Greensboro. Not just a hard-working woman, Lib was also a very religious woman. She always credited God for her hair-styling skills. Moreover, she made love of God and neighbors the guiding principle for her life. As a result, she shared her light and joy with the world and helped make it a kinder, warmer place. Being bright and cheerful, compassionate, giving, and forgiving was normal for her. Her family members could always count on her help when they needed it. She was a good Christian woman, a faithful servant of God. Though she had some difficult health problems in recent years, she persevered in the faith. As a Christian, Lib would not have us be overly sad now about her passing; instead she would want us to be happy about her now being with God. She would want us to look forward to seeing her again. She is survived by son Greg Rich, daughter-in-law Chin Rich, grandson Preston Rich, sister Jessie Dray, brothers Bill Ryals and Ernest Ryals, nephews Larry Wright and Frank Dray, and nieces Judy Ritter, Carmolene Anderson, and Carol Carrodus. A celebration of Lib's life is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, at the Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro 27410. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and the service at 11 a.m. A brief graveside service will then follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard (US 29). Advantage Funerals & Cremations is assisting Mrs. Connell's family. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagefunerals.com.
